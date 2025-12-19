Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,787,796 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF $ULST

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 99.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787,796 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.46 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

