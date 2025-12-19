Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 30,024 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SMFG opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

