Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 792,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $147,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $2,341,061.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,163,974 shares of company stock valued at $396,087,917. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $174.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.63 and its 200 day moving average is $174.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

