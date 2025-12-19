Gradient Investments LLC Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $958.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.