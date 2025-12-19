Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Bought by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morangie Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morangie Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.03.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $483.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.28 and a 200 day moving average of $502.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,872 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

