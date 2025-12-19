Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 69,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $291.62 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $253,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,900.80. This trade represents a 38.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,640. The trade was a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 4,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

