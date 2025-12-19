Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 12,437 Shares of SiTime Corporation $SITM

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 202.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SiTime were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 183.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $3,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 439,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,499,432. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total transaction of $1,626,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,843,330. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $8,555,310. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 target price on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.13.

SiTime Trading Up 0.7%

SITM stock opened at $358.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.07. SiTime Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $387.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -121.19 and a beta of 2.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.The company had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

