Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 12,935 Shares of Cadence Bank $CADE

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $517.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.60 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

