The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,628,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 5.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total transaction of $814,482.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,973.98. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,726 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $204.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $215.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Mizuho began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.93.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

