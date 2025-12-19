Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,944 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $511,655. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.