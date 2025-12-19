Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,221 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 602,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,835,000 after buying an additional 131,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 508,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $107,228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 69.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 161,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT stock opened at $259.45 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.96 and a twelve month high of $280.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.78 and its 200-day moving average is $254.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $305.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

