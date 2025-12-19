Macy’s, Inc. $M Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 523.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.44. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. Barclays lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,771.12. This represents a 62.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

