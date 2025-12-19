PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 148.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 93.4% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 44,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PACCAR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,241,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $115.43.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.12.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338.20. The trade was a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

