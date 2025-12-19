Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,456,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,163,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,395,000 after buying an additional 715,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,438,000 after buying an additional 637,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,675,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,465,000 after buying an additional 769,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho set a $196.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.79.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE MPC opened at $168.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $202.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

