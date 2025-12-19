Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 21,784 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,784 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 834.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 101.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 27.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on Essential Utilities and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.8%

WTRG stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 28.09%.The firm had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 56.85%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.