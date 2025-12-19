EMV Capital (LON:EMVC) Insider Jonathan Robinson Sells 34,484 Shares

EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Robinson sold 34,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total value of £20,000.72.
EMV Capital Price Performance
EMVC opened at GBX 56.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.82. EMV Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 34 and a 1 year high of GBX 61.
EMV Capital (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (4.10) earnings per share for the quarter. EMV Capital had a negative net margin of 164.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.
EMV Capital Company Profile
EMV Capital plc (AIM: EMVC), formerly known as NetScientific plc, is a deep tech and life sciences venture capital investment group with an international portfolio of high-growth companies.
With a strategic focus on generating superior returns for investors from the fast-growing sectors and technologies that will define our future; EMV Capital invests in, manages and strengthens early stage IP-rich companies.
EMV Capital holds both direct equity stakes and carried interest in its portfolio companies, creating an evergreen structure that supports extensive growth and value creation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EMV Capital
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for EMV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.