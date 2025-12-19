Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alumis (ALMS)

Alumis (NASDAQ: ALMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/18/2025 – Alumis had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Alumis had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Alumis had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – Alumis was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2025 – Alumis had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Alumis was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2025 – Alumis had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alumis

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,234,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,488,781.11. The trade was a 9.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Vi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $1,118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,234,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,488,781.11. This trade represents a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 2,788,875 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.