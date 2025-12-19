Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Acquires $532,000.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eric Sprott acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 29,986,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,818,481.60. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Sprott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Eric Sprott purchased 220,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,212,000.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Eric Sprott purchased 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Eric Sprott acquired 120,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $1,483,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eric Sprott acquired 60,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $698,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Eric Sprott bought 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,522,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Eric Sprott purchased 2,340,824 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $24,110,487.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Eric Sprott purchased 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $4,705,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Eric Sprott acquired 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,035,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Eric Sprott acquired 7,690,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985,000.00.

Hycroft Mining Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.71. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 18.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HYMC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 166.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 5,537.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Featured Articles

