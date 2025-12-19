Insider Selling: ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $390,198.38 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Baur sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $390,198.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 191,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,256.22. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $912.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $739.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.37 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 65.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 154,518 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,139,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after buying an additional 294,624 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

