Insider Selling: ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $390,198.38 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Baur sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $390,198.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 191,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,256.22. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $912.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $52.06.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $739.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.37 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 65.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 154,518 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,139,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after buying an additional 294,624 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
