Bruce Berkowitz Sells 6,800 Shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $422,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,258,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,973,676.32. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

St. Joe Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.08 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. Joe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in St. Joe by 84.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $7,195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 21.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 234.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Further Reading

