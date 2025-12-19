Eben Tessari Sells 12,048 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $500,714.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,638.96. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Eben Tessari sold 200 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $8,578.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Eben Tessari sold 12,470 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $514,262.80.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Eben Tessari sold 12,368 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $465,902.56.

On Monday, September 29th, Eben Tessari sold 42,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,609,860.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 137.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,606,000 after buying an additional 151,604 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 651,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

