Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Everus Construction Group worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 470,025 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the second quarter worth approximately $19,059,000. Rudius Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the first quarter worth $7,520,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the second quarter valued at $11,020,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the second quarter valued at $8,660,000.

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $103.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $986.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

