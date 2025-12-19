Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $14.13 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183,121 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 389,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.52 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

