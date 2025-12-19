Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Annaly Capital Management worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

