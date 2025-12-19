Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.85% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 171,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

IYJ stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $147.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.