Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,958 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,713,446,000 after purchasing an additional 339,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,259,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,362,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Quanta Services by 57.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $540.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.24.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $421.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.13 and a 200-day moving average of $405.54. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $473.99.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

