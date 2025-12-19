Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $15.46 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.85.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,095 shares of company stock valued at $14,228,950. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

