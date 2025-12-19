Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $15.78 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 85,637 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 188.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $121.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

