Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,096 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

