Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kroger from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Kroger Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of KR stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

