Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,831 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,687,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,141,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $957,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $940,578,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,703,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,245,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE LNG opened at $189.63 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.