Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,753 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 2.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Talon Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 20.8% in the first quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $700.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.