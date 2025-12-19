Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,499 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 75.2% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $60,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

