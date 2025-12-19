Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 68,929 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,929 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSIG. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.
First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance
Shares of FSIG stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.
First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF
The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.