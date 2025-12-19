Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 68,929 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,929 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSIG. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

