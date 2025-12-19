Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,031,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,785,000 after acquiring an additional 205,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,403,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,345,000 after purchasing an additional 371,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,536,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,426,000 after purchasing an additional 395,428 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,899,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,966 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

