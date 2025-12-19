Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.38.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

