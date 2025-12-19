Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,763 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 2.27% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $17,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 53.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $670.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.66. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $119.23 and a 52-week high of $138.99.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

