Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 59,229 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,229 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 2.09% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $18,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFLR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,839,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 404,231 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth $13,221,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 398,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 246,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 135,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 278,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 134,521 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.72. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Cuts Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Stories

