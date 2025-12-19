Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) Critical Contrast

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUNation Energy and Enovix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $56.86 million 0.07 -$15.85 million ($109.97) -0.01 Enovix $23.07 million 69.88 -$222.24 million ($0.81) -9.22

SUNation Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUNation Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SUNation Energy and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -33.82% -120.96% -44.19% Enovix -525.93% -61.78% -25.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of SUNation Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SUNation Energy and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNation Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enovix 1 4 5 0 2.40

Enovix has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.27%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

Summary

Enovix beats SUNation Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNation Energy

(Get Free Report)

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

