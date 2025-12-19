Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly $XDSQ

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,331 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 5.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XDSQ. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of XDSQ opened at $41.00 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.