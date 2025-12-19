LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) vs. Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Financial Comparison

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) and LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saker Aviation Services 6.08% -4.66% -4.33% LATAM Airlines Group 8.99% 136.76% 7.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Saker Aviation Services and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 LATAM Airlines Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LATAM Airlines Group has a consensus price target of $59.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Given LATAM Airlines Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LATAM Airlines Group is more favorable than Saker Aviation Services.

37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Saker Aviation Services has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.91, suggesting that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and LATAM Airlines Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.73 $1.25 million ($0.42) -15.71 LATAM Airlines Group $12.83 billion 1.26 $976.97 million $4.19 12.79

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services. Saker Aviation Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Saker Aviation Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 140 destinations in 25 countries with a fleet of 322 aircrafts, well as operates loyalty programs. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

