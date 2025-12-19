Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.27.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $176.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.51 and its 200 day moving average is $179.80. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total transaction of $239,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,015.12. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,957,361. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

