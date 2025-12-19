Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in General Mills by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.07.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

