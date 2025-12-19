BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU Shares Acquired by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.21% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 59,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 303,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

