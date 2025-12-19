Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $97.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.3750.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Integer from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.
Insider Transactions at Integer
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Integer Trading Up 6.0%
ITGR opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02. Integer has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
Integer announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Further Reading
