Financial Review: Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) vs. Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Select Water Solutions and Clean Harbors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Water Solutions 1.41% 2.26% 1.38% Clean Harbors 6.51% 14.61% 5.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Select Water Solutions and Clean Harbors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Water Solutions 0 3 2 1 2.67 Clean Harbors 1 6 6 2 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Select Water Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.83%. Clean Harbors has a consensus target price of $250.08, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. Given Select Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Select Water Solutions is more favorable than Clean Harbors.

This table compares Select Water Solutions and Clean Harbors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Water Solutions $1.41 billion 0.91 $30.64 million $0.19 55.47 Clean Harbors $5.96 billion 2.14 $402.30 million $7.21 33.12

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Select Water Solutions. Clean Harbors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Select Water Solutions has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Harbors has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Select Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Select Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Clean Harbors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Select Water Solutions on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Water Solutions



Select Water Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment engages in the recycling, gathering, transferring, and disposal of water through a network of permanent pipeline infrastructure, semi-permanent pipeline infrastructure, water recycling facilities, earthen pits, water sources, and SWDs; provides solids management services; and develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products, and services related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry. This segment develops, manufactures, and manages logistics; and provides chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions for pressure pumpers and oil and gas producers, as well as offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells, corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. It primarily serves oil and gas producers. The company was formerly known as Select Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to Select Water Solutions, Inc. in May 2023. Select Water Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Clean Harbors



Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

