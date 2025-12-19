Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Target Price at $23.50

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.70. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 41.24% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 90.20%.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, CEO Robert J. Stanley bought 10,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,907 shares in the company, valued at $519,310.95. The trade was a 67.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 130,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 304,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 831,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

