Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Buys 11,269 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,245.48. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $103.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

