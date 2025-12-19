Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 107,119 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 620.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of XRAY opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $20.59.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 24.34%.The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.48%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $915,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

