Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 145.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,171,000 after buying an additional 62,088 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 4.5%

NYSE:KNSL opened at $394.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $512.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.78.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

